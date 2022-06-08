JOPLIN, Mo. — Summer kicked off in Joplin today with a big splash.

A few dozen folks spent their afternoon having a water balloon fight and ice cream social. It was hosted by the Community Support Services of Missouri.

Everyone got together for the fun and to check out the organization’s new “Kaboom!” playground.

The goal was to celebrate the start of summer while community members got to spend time together, something we haven’t been able to do for the past couple of summers.

“We’re hoping to bring attention to our Kaboom Accessible gym. It is open to the public year-round, so we just want the neighborhood kids to be aware that it’s here, and hope that they take advantage of it over the summer months. I think Joplin does a really good job of bringing the communities together, the different demographics that makeup such a great city and we’re just hopeful that this is one way that CSS can impact that togetherness,” said Candice Goebel, Vice President Of Residential Services, CSS.

The Community Support Services has many weekly activities this summer.

You can find out more about summer activities here.