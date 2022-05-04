JOPLIN, Mo. — A big piece of Joplin history could be getting a new lease on life.

That’s the hope driving a new partnership to bring the right project to Union Depot. The deal combines forces among a local civic group, realtors, and the state.

Downtown Joplin Alliance is teaming up with the Glenn Group and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to try and find a new use for the local landmark.

They’re using the “Endangered Properties Program” to highlight the Depot and help the right developer tackle the high profile remodel.

“Having the services of a certified commercial real estate broker and brokerage company, we’re able to market this property on a national level, as well as to our local partners. It’s just gives them more of an opportunity to get it out in the public,” said Luke Gibson with Glenn Group.

The partnership was officially announced at a press conference Wednesday morning. Currently, there is no timeline for the project – or price tag, although it’s likely well above $5,000,000.