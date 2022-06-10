JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents will again be able to start dropping their brush and tree limbs soon.

The site to drop-off these materials will open next Friday, (June 17th) and again on Saturday, from 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM.

The free program opens every third Friday and Saturday from March through October, weather permitting.

Located at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave., the site allows for unlimited dumping of brush and tree limbs only – leaves, grass clippings, and trash will not be accepted.

Joplin’s residential trash service through Republic Services also allows city residents to leave their limbs on their curb during trash pick-up days. These limbs must be cut to a maximum of 4ft, and be bundled. Bundles should not weigh over 50lbs. Each limb diameter must be no larger than 4in.

For more information, call the Recycling Division, 417-624-0820 ext. 1501, the Public Works Center at 417-624-0820 ext. 1564, or Republic Services at 800-431-1507.