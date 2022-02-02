JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents with trash pickup Wednesday will have to wait until next week due to road conditions.

Republic Services, Joplin’s residential trash provider, will not be running routes February 2nd because of the weather conditions.

Those missed today will have their trash picked up their regular day next week.

“Heavy trash trucks have difficulty on icy and snow-covered roads and alleys, and it creates a safety hazard for our citizens, their property and the Republic staff,” said Lynden Lawson, Public Works Assistant Director for Operations.