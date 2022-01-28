JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is announcing that they will notify additional individuals with compromised data stemming from the July cyber security incident last year.

After their initial recovery and subsequent investigations, the City of Joplin and law enforcement learned an unauthorized person obtained access to the systems between July 2nd and July 6th and took files from the network.

Four days later on the 10th, the City determined that files pertaining to its employer-sponsored health plan were accessed by this intruder. The City stated they began notifying these first affected people on September 8th.

Health plan files, insurance information, and Social Security Numbers for members enrolled between 2015 and 2020 were also possibly accessed in the cyber attack.

“These affected enrollees are to receive a complimentary membership to identity monitoring services provided by Kroll at no cost for one year,” The City said in a release.

Other possibly compromised information relating to Joplin and Duquesne residents are sewer bills paid via check between 2013 and 2021. This includes names and their associated checking account information that was used to pay these bills.

The City of Joplin is recommending those affected to be vigilant of fraud and identity theft and closely monitor future bank statements.

dedicated call center to answer questions about this incident, available 1-855-651-2613 from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm, Central time, Monday through Friday.