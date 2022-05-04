JOPLIN, Mo. — A project to make roads safer in the Joplin area is now open for public comment.

The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization, or JATSO, is moving up plans to improve guard rails and guard cables. It’s a project worth more than $4 million.

Before work can begin, the organization is taking comments through the “TIP” — or “Transportation Improvement Program.”

“It is all MODOT state highways, so think about 7th Street, 32nd Street, portions of those are going to be maintained by MODOT and fall under the TIP as well. and then portions of Main Street on the north side of Joplin as well,” said Keegan Stanton, Joplin City Planner.

You can see the changes and the overall program online by following this link here.