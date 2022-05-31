JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is announcing that Lyndell Edwards, Superintendent of Wastewater Services, has passed away.

Edwards passed on Friday, May 27th. He joined the the city of Joplin in 2008 and served 14 years in his position.

Prior to working at the City, he worked at Eagle Picher as an Environmental Engineer and later as the Wastewater Manager. Edwards held various other positions during his career. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, golf, and was an avid reader.

He is survived by his wife Elaine, his son, Justin Edwards of Webb City; his father Marlin Edwards and his sister Quilla Edwards, both of Olton, TX; two grandsons – Keegan Lumley and his wife Erika of Wilmington, NC and Logan Edwards of Webb City; and a host of family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and his daughter-in-law Michelle (Lumley) Edwards.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Purcell Baptist Church in Purcell, MO. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation immediately following the service at the church.