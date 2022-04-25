JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District has a new and improved summer school program.

This year, it’s offering a hands-on exploratory camp with options like coding, robotics, engineering, plants and dinosaurs.

High school freshman and sophmores will also have the opportunity to take some courses at Franklin Tech.

“What we’ve seen is the teachers have been excited about this opportunity. Because they get to do something a little bit different because they can choose topics that interest them. That in turn gets the students excited as well,” said Nathan Stewart, Joplin Schools Summer School Director.

The District has also seen a jump in enrollment with 1,400 students signing up.

Summer school will run from June 1st through the 30th.

Parents can take care of the enrollment process online by following this link here.