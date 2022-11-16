JOPLIN, Mo. — Rockets were also part of the school day, today, for some Joplin kids. All thanks to the first-ever road trip for Joplin’s future science center.

“I think it was fun and very entertaining. And it also taught us some things we didn’t know about,” said Tameryn Davis-Smith, Joplin Student.

Tameryn Davis-Smith is a big fan of the unique experiments at her school today.

“My favorite one was the rocket,” said Davis-Smith.

Volunteers from the “Creative Learning Alliance” teamed up with Stapleton Elementary School…Staging lessons in science, technology, engineering, art, and math, or “STEAM”.

“We want them to get excited about science. We want them to be fired up and see the possibilities. We want them to know that there’s a world of possibilities out there in careers just in participation just in being a more well-rounded individual,” said Lori Good, Creative Learning Alliance.

Along with homemade rocket launches, they tested different types of parachutes, everything from a plastic bag to something more recognizable.

Another station demonstrated the math and science behind a pendulum.

They all had fans.

“I really liked the activity with the balls and like, how different sizes of the chain that are on it made them move in a different direction. And it looked really cool, I definitely didn’t know that it could do that,” said Landon Coyne, Joplin Student.

“Probably the rocket. Why? Because I think it’s just really cool how rockets go up, and how they were able to kind of give us an example about how it goes,” said Caleb Jasper, Joplin Student.

Long term, the creative learning alliance wants to build a stand-alone science center in Joplin one day.

So projects like this first-ever trip to a school are helping to work toward that goal.

“I think this is a fantastic opportunity for our students to see that science can be fun,” said Karen Robertson, Joplin Teacher.

“I gotta tell you, I am so impressed with the Stapleton kids. They were science knowledgeable. They were engaged. They were excited,” said Good.

The Creative Learning Alliance is also starting to host individual events at its storefront on Main Street, including one just after Thanksgiving involving the science of food.

You can find more information on the Creative Learning Alliance’s website, here.