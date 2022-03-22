JOPLIN, Mo. — A new pedestrian crosswalk on 20th Street near Joplin High School is in the early stages.

This past December, a high school student addressed City Council about a lot of students crossing 20th Street. The area has been monitored since and it’s estimated about 50 students cross the five lanes of traffic daily. So, the City has hired a consulting firm to conduct a formal study, which could lead to a new crosswalk.

“With the two lanes of traffic to cross they are walking out to the middle and waiting for the traffic to clear the other way then walking across. Thats not the safest situation even with students paying attention there might be a driver thats not paying attention so we want to make that safer,” said Dan Johnson, Assistant Director of Public Works

The study will cost more than $33,000 and should be completed by this summer.