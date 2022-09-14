Funds will help towards empowering women and granting access to education

JOPLIN, Mo. — Soroptimist International of Joplin is currently accepting orders for premium, gourmet nuts, candies, and snacks during their signature annual fundraising event. Deadline for orders is October 6, 2022.

Monies raised from the campaign will fund the annual Camp Soroptimist, a recreational retreat for Jasper County children in foster care. The camp has been Soroptimist International of Joplin’s keystone annual service project since 1984, when members of Soroptimist International of Joplin and employees of the Jasper County Division of Social Services/Children’s Division came together to focus on the needs of foster children in our area.





To place an order, please contact Courtney Barnard at courtneydyann@hotmail.com. The catalog of products may be viewed here.

Soroptimist International of Joplin is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org—an online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls.

For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit their site here.