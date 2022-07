JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

A 911 call came in a little before 4:00 PM Tuesday about shots being fired at 1201 E Hill Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and police are asking anyone with information to call JPD at 623-3131.