JOPLIN, Mo. — A prayer vigil took place, earlier tonight, at Cunningham Park.

The 4-State Ministry Riders motorcycle group organized the vigil. Dozens of community members and area law enforcement came out to show their support for the officers and their families.

“Lord, those officers that are here tonight patrolling our streets, we thank you for them,” prayed David Durall, Juvenile Center Chaplain.

“In law enforcement we are all family here. We go through tragedy events like this, we are all mourning. I’ve been in law enforcement for seven years now and this definitely hits close to home. I’ve attended other officers’ funerals, but not as close as a relationship as the incident that happened tonight,” said Chief Adam Miller, Goodman Police Department.

“Newton County and other agencies have stepped up to the plate to let the Joplin cops go home. And they may be upset and mourning, but they are still taking the streets,” said Josh Lee, Organizer.

“It’s very humbling. With my husband being in law enforcement it’s good to see. Sometimes you feel like you’re all alone and it’s good to see people support law enforcement even in the worst of times,” said Ashley Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Wife.

“You’d want someone to do the same for your family. Law enforcement is family to everybody around here,” said Lee.

“We thank you we live in a community, Father, that supports our officers,” prayed Chaplain Durall.

“I’m speechless. It was so great when we were pulling up and we seen all the cars just to show their support and let them know we are hurting, too. We love you and we appreciate you. Our heart goes out to you. My heart is crying. And I just want to say thank you even when things like this happen you still continue doing your job,” said Linda Keifer, Vigil Attendee.

The shooting investigation has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.