JOPLIN, Mo. — Police respond to an afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital, while leaving another man dead on a residential street.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. (5/16), several officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) responded to the intersection of 5th Street and Connor Avenue, following a 9-1-1 call about a shooting at that intersection.

Captain William Davis with the Joplin Police Department said when officers arrived on the scene, they found two male victims, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

One of the men was taken to a local hospital, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the two gunshot wound victims are not being released at this time.

Captain Davis said JPD does not have any suspect information.





Detectives with the Joplin Police Department are currently investigating a shooting at 5th and Connor that left one man dead, while another man was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are currently processing the crime scene; conducting interviews, gathering information and collecting evidence.

If anyone has information, evidence or video related to this afternoon’s shooting, Captain Davis is asking you to contact the Joplin Police Department at (417) 623-3131, or you can visit their website, HERE.