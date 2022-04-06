JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin wants the community’s input on recycling.

Community members had a chance to give their feedback on the City’s “Solid Waste Master Plan.” The group conducting the plan discussed the benefits of recycling and composting. Officials say, if Joplin composted, it would save more than $46,000 a year.

“In Missouri, yard waste is not allowed in a landfill. So, if you were separating yard waste at the curb, the leaves and grass putting them in bags, and collected separately then they would be composted. As of right now they are going to a landfill in Kansas. And that’s a loss of potential revenue in the State of Missouri which trickles down to communities like Joplin in the form of grants,” said Julie Davis, Senior Environmental Scientist with Burns & McDonnell.

The City has a trash and recycling survey out — and is accepting feedback through April 15th.

You can find that survey by following this link here.