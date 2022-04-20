JOPLIN, Mo. — An area officer receives recognition for his work with area teenagers.

Officer Jason Barchak is the school resource officer at Joplin High School. He was surprised to learn that he is the “2022 Support Staff Employee of the Year.” He was presented the award in front of students Wednesday Morning and is humbled by the honor.

“My supervisor called me and brought me over here, I had no idea what was going on, he said it was a meeting, I kind of got an idea when we walked in, there was an assembly going on and I was like that’s strange that you would call me over here for that when I already work here in the building so, but it was a very pleasant surprise,” said Jason Barchak, Joplin High School Resource Officer

He says one of his goals as a resource officer is to create a positive impact on the students as well as the whole Joplin community.