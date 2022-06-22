JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is celebrating two educators who have a combined 60 years of experience.

A retirement reception was held today for Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss and Dr. Sandra Cantwell who’s the outgoing executive director of student services.

Dozens gathered in the cafeteria of the Memorial Education Center to offer their thanks and well wishes.

“What an honor that it’s been to serve here in Joplin and I’m so thankful for the team that we’ve built here and the wonderful leaders and staff that we have,” said Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Public Schools Superintendent.

“I entered education because I wanted to make a positive difference for them, but it’s gone both ways. I’ve made a difference for them and they’ve impacted my life more than they could even imagine,” said Dr. Sandra Cantwell, Executive Director of Student Services.

Dr. Moss’ last day will be June 30th, she’ll be replaced by the current Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dr. Kerry Sachetta.

Dr. Cantwell’s last day will be July 31st, she’ll be replaced by former Bronaugh Superintendent Jordan Dickey.