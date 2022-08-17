JOPLIN, Mo. — This year’s opening day “Welcome Back” ceremony for Joplin School District employees will be one to remember. And for a couple of reasons. First, it was the first time since the start of the pandemic they could all be together in person without any restrictions. Second, the entertainment factor. A large number of elementary, middle school, and high school faculty and staff members hit the stage of the Performing Arts Center and put on quite the lip-syncing and dancing show. This fun was followed by break-out sessions where employees got to focus on a number of professional development opportunities.

“Well, we always try to celebrate our staff. You know, we try to make sure that we look back and talk about what they’ve accomplished and also their years of service. That’s another popular thing we do annually to recognize our people who’ve been with us at different increments of time, and also, you know, take an opportunity to think about why we’re here, how important education is and what we need to do to move forward,” said Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Superintendent.

Classes start in Joplin on Monday.