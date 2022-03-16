JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District released the names of three new school principals Wednesday morning.
Jordan Adkins – Principal of Irving Elementary School
Mr. Adkins currently serves as Assistant Principal at Irving Elementary School, a position he’s held for the last two years. Before coming to Joplin, Mr. Adkins also taught 4th grade for nine years at Webb City Schools. He is a Joplin High School graduate.
Kris Garrett – Principal of Cecil Floyd Elementary School
Mr. Garrett has served Joplin Schools for 16 years in a multitude of roles: Beginning as a Physical Science teacher at JHS in 2006 and later assumed leadership roles in the science department. Mr. Garrett also coached football for 14 years. He was promoted to Assistant Principal at Cecil Floyd Elementary in 2020.
Tracy Newell – Principal of North Middle School
Mr. Newell was principal of Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan, Kansas for the past nine years. Before that, he was Lead-Associate Principal at Garden City High School for seven years, but began teaching mathematics. During his career, Mr. Newell’s work resulted in improved academic achievement and school culture.