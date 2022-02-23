JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District has selected a longtime employee as the new Assistant Superintendent of Operations.

Matt Harding was announced as the district’s pick on Wednesday, February 23rd. Harding is slated to begin the role on July 1st of this year.

Matt Harding – Current NMS Principal

Most recently, Harding served as the principal of North Middle School but has been with the district for 23 years over multiple roles. Beginning in 1999, Harding started as a social studies teacher for JHS and later chair of the social science department.

In 2010, Harding was promoted to assistant principal for JHS’ sophomore class and in 2011, was responsible for the 9th & 10th-grade campus at what is now Memorial Education Center following the May 22nd tornado.

Harding’s teaching experience extends into sports as well where he coached football and baseball for several years.

Harding received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Missouri Southern State University. He attained his master’s degree in education administration from William Woods University where he also conducting his doctoral studies in educational leadership.

“I am honored and humbled to support the mission and vision of Joplin Schools in this new role. I have learned so much from the students, teachers, and families I served at Joplin High School and North Middle School. My family and I are invested in this community, and I look forward to building upon the wonderful educational experiences that Joplin Schools has to offer,” said Harding.