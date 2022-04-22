JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District announced the hiring of two new Assistant Principals in a release Friday.

Vickie Gilbert

Breanna Faircloth

The new hires are Vickie Gilbert and Breanna Faircloth, and will work as Assistant Principals for Cecil Floyd and Irving, respectively.

Gilbert has served for the past six years in multiple elementary education roles throughout Joplin Schools – beginning her career at West Central Elementary. She will succeed Kris Garret in the role of Assistant Principal, who was named Principal of Cecil Floyd for 2022 – 2023.

“I am so honored to begin my new role as Assistant Principal of Cecil Floyd Elementary,” Gilbert said. “I have enjoyed working at Cecil Floyd and learning from the current administration. I am looking forward to working with such an amazing staff and supportive parents at Cecil Floyd.”

Faircloth served as a first grader teacher for six years prior to her newly acquired role. She was also the WC girls’ basketball coach for nine years. She will succeed Jordan Adkins, who was named Principal of Irving Elementary for 2022 – 2023.

“I am extremely blessed and honored to be a part of the Joplin School District. I have already met so many wonderful people. One thing that has stood out the most to me about the Joplin School District is their sense of pride, passion, and love they have for their students and each other. I cannot wait to be a part of the great things that are happening here,” said Faircloth.