JOPLIN, Mo. — An area school district will soon have a way to honor its high school graduates.

The Joplin Schools Foundation is establishing the Joplin School Hall of Fame.

The goal is to celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding alumni from Lincoln, Memorial, Parkwood, and Joplin High Schools.

Dr. Kerry Sachetta says he’s glad the idea has finally come to fruition after years in the planning phase.

“Be able to celebrate our alumni over, well over 100 years of awesome people that’s graduated from Joplin Schools and done some fantastic things beyond their years at Joplin Schools and to be able to give our kids an opportunity to look back and understand who’s come before them,” said Dr. Sachetta.

Sachetta says the initial Hall of Fame induction class will consist of five members, with each proceeding class to have three.

If you’d like to cast your ballot for the first class you can follow this link here.