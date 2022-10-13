Hall of Fame project created to recognize and honor the achievements of outstanding alumni from Joplin High Schools

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Schools Foundation will welcome their inaugural class of inductees

into the Joplin Schools Hall of Fame.

A ceremony is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18th and will be held in the Black Box Theatre at Joplin High School (2104 Indiana Avenue).

Dinner will be served by Mythos and Music will be provided by the Joplin High School Strolling

Strings.

The Foundation’s Hall of Fame project was created to recognize and honor the achievements of

outstanding alumni from Joplin High School, Lincoln School, Memorial High School and

Parkwood High School.

Representatives from the Joplin Schools Foundation believe that by honoring Joplin Schools’ history in recognizing these individuals who have excelled in their career and life, current students may be inspired to realize that no dream is out of reach.

The Inaugural Hall of Fame Inductees

Dr. Katherine Browne – 1972 Memorial graduate, professor and renowned anthropologist

Dr. Emerson Foulke – 1947 Joplin graduate, leading Braille researcher, professor

Jim Goodknight – 1962 Joplin graduate, general partner at Edward Jones, innovative industry leader

Henry Robertson – 1947 Joplin graduate, business owner, community leader

Mary Curtis Chenoweth Warten – 1933 Joplin graduate, writer, actress, community leader

In addition to these Hall of Fame inductees, the Foundation will also honor an inaugural Meritorious Award winner at the ceremony.

The Meritorious Award recognizes an individual who did not attend Joplin Schools, but who, through leadership, service and/or support, has demonstrated extraordinary contributions to Joplin Schools and the local education community.

The first Meritorious Award winner will be Melissa Fuell Cuther.

A former teacher in the school district, Cuther helped establish the George Washington Carver National Monument and led efforts to create the first preschool for African American children in Joplin.

“We are truly excited to welcome this first-ever class of inductees into the Hall of Fame. Our vision is to be a link between alumni and our community to support Joplin Schools, and we believe the creation of the Hall of Fame is a perfect way to live out this vision,” said Joplin Schools Foundation President, Gloria Turner.

Proceeds from the ceremony will benefit the Foundation’s scholarship program, which annually supports Joplin graduates as they further their post-secondary education.

Tickets for the ceremony are limited and may be obtained by contacting Foundation member Kim Woodard at (417) 434-5767.

This year’s class of Hall of Fame inductees were nominated by community members during a nomination cycle that closed in May of 2022.

You can nominate next year’s Hall of Fame candidates by downloading a form, which you can find HERE.

Nominations will be accepted year-round, but will be gathered annually on May 1st for the coming year’s induction ceremony.

Nominees may be honored posthumously, and must have graduated at least 25 years prior to their nomination.

Hall of Fame members will be showcased and highlighted in a permanent installation located in the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center.