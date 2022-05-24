JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is also amending the calendar for the next school year. Tuesday, the School Board approved changing how it responds to inclement weather.

The district will now use the first five school cancelations as “AMI” days. The sixth day would count as a makeup day, which would be on February 20th. They will then move to forgiven school days.

“What that will mean is our contracted certified employees like our teachers, will still work on those forgiven school days, but our students would not attend school on those days. That helps our parents and helps our teachers plan for the last day of school will be that May 27 day. And it helps us start summer school on time,” said Dr. Sarah Mwangi, Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services.

Again, the change goes into effect for the 2022-2023 school year.