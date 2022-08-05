JOPLIN, Mo. — A new school year for Joplin School District employees will bring with it more than just a new school year. The Board of Education has green-lighted a proposal to implement a new “Employee Assistance Program.” It will provide mental health support and more to all district employees, spouses, children, and other family members living in the home, regardless of their current enrollment in district healthcare plans. It goes into effect on October 1st.

“Typically an employee assistance program is focused primarily on mental health, and that was the primary function when we looked at it. But we compared several different options for them and found one that offered a lot more than just mental health, that would be a full-blown resource for the employees and their families for different stages of life that they’re facing,” said Jamie Brummett, Barker Phillips Jackson Insurance.

Management training will also be included for district personnel — as well as access to a “Crisis Response Team.”