JOPLIN, Mo. — A local school was targeted in a break-in over the weekend. It happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning at McAuley Catholic High School.

Principal Dr. Emily Yoakam discovered a shattered glass door on the east side of the school. It was also discovered there was some minor vandalism and a processional cross had been stolen.

In a statement, Dr. Yoakam said “We feel that this was an isolated incident and we are confident that the building is secure and safe for our students. We do regularly review all of our physical plants, with an eye toward vulnerabilities.”