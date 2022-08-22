JOPLIN, Mo. — The school year is kicking off at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, with an extra reason to celebrate.

“Good morning, how are you?” — a greeting with special meaning for at least one student at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.

“I was trying so hard not to cry. Like, our teachers came in and they were crying and I had to turn around,” said Yasmina Mokhtar, TJ Student.

An emotional start to the school year for Yasmina Mokhtar — it’s her senior year.

“I’ve looked forward to it my entire life,” she added.

But she isn’t the only one at TJ who thinks the fall of 2022 is special. It marks the 30th year in operation for the school. It’s a major milestone for a parent who’s had a student on campus for nearly half of that.

“It’s seeing this for 14 years now. I’ve seen this ceremonial start of school. And just to be part of that and watch my daughter reach her senior year,” said John Sweeny, TJ Teacher.

The Class of 2023 gets a special introduction, also greeting all the younger students. They celebrated with a flag-raising ceremony and musical performances by students. Students and teachers agree it’s a special way to get back into the school routine.

“This just kicks off the year so well. So exciting, the energy, the little kids, the pre-K class. It’s their first time meeting the rest of the student body, so it’s quite a production,” said Sweeny.

“I’m excited for the high school trip we have each year. It’s going to be my last one. I’m excited for the musical. I’m excited for the college application process and just to spend time with my friends and teachers,” said Cain Butcher, TJ Student.

“Getting back into the classroom is a little bit stressful sometimes here at TJ. But it’s honestly fun especially because it’s my senior year and because I’ve been with these people my entire life. I’m going to miss everyone so much – I’m going to savor every single moment as much as I can,” said Yasmina.

Thomas Jefferson first opened its doors in 1993. They started with 185 students in pre-kindergarten through 9th grade.