JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin school bus was struck by another vehicle Thursday morning.

It happened in the 3600 block of E. 7th St. where authorities said the bus driver pulled into the road, but due to the sun in his eyes, could not see the oncoming traffic. That’s when the bus driver swerved out of the way but was rear-ended by an SUV.

*Google Maps link to above photo location

Only the bus driver suffered a minor injury to his hand. The Soaring Heights students aboard did not suffer any injuries, according to the school district. The driver of the car was uninjured as well.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.