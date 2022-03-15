JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is amending this year’s school calendar — by one day.

Nine days have been lost this year due to illness or inclement weather. Eight of those days have since been made up.

Tonight, the school board approved reducing the total number of instructional days from 170 to 169.

“It’s problematic if we have made up that ninth day. Because the last day of school is a half day and coming back on a tuesday after memorial weekend for one half day, we anticipate we would have a poor

attendance potentially and it just made sense to do this,” said Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Public Schools Superintendent.

This also allows the District to get summer school teachers on-boarded and ready for classes on June 1st.

The last day of the spring semester is May 27th.