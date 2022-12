JOPLIN, Mo. — Seven people have already filed to run for three open seats on the Joplin School Board.

The filing period opened last week and runs through December 27th.

Candidates thus far include Marda Schroeder, incumbent Derek Gander, Matthew Robertson, and Frank Thompson. There’s also Veronica Scheurich, Michelle Steverson, and Nathan Keizer.

Jeff Koch and Brent Jordan have not filed for re-election at this point, Koch is the school board president.

The election is on Tuesday, April 4th.