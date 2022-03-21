The City of Joplin is seeing a drop in sales tax revenue.

Tonight, Finance Director Leslie Haase presented a monthly report to City Council. She says sales tax revenue, so far this month, is down compared to last March. And there are several factors contributing to the drop.

“When you have fuel prices and other things inflation like what we are seeing, people may not have as many dollars to spend in other areas. I think these next six months will be very telling and I expect it to really mirror what’s going on in the economy,” said Haase.

Haase says, so far this year, the sales tax revenue is up 4%.