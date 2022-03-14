JOPLIN, Mo. — Due to a franchised contract with Republic Services and the City of Joplin, an increase in trash and curbside recycling services is set to start soon.

The contract allows for a 2% price increase beginning April 1st of this year. Two percent of the current rate is 24-cents, which brings the month billed price to $12,65 for residents living in a single-family home or duplex.

The current trash service monthly rate is $12.41 and includes a 55-cent City administration fee.

Curbside recycling will receive a 9-cent increase due to the 2% increase. This will change the monthly fee of curbside recycling to $4.59.