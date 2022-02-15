JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is taking action after struggling to fill driver positions for city transit.

The city is shortening the hours for the Sunshine Lamp Trolley. It’s also cutting back on its MAPS service.

“This is a temporary change. We are hoping and planning we have employees in the training process. When they are able to be fully trained they will be driving,” said David Hertzberg, Director of Public Works.

Starting on February 28th, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley will shorten its hours. It will run from 9 in the morning until 6 P.M. Monday through Friday.

“With the amount of drivers we have this will reduce their overtime, and it will be a more safe level of hours they are working.”

The MAPS service will cut back by running four vans instead of five during its regular hours of operation.

“If you’re dealing with a more crowded restaurant you’ll call ahead for reservations further ahead. That’s kind of the way of the comparison here. We would like to have them call ahead farther in advance,” added Hertzberg.

The city made the announcement Tuesday about three weeks after getting public input on possible contingency plans to reduce transit service.

“I think everyone realized the national issues that are out there across the nation as far as whether it’s school bus drivers or trolley drivers, it’s an issue throughout the country,” sais Hertzberg.

One trolley user says losing two hours of service in the morning will make it harder to get around.

“I know sometimes I have early appointments to go to, and so I’m just going to have to schedule them later in the day. But I feel bad for people that have to work early or get somewhere early. They’re gonna have no way to get there unless they schedule MAPS, which will probably overload them,” said Sally Depriest, Sunshine Lamp Trolley User.

The city will return to normal operations once it has enough employees.

