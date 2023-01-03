JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t been to a book club yourself, you probably know people who have been.

Getting the entire Joplin community into that habit is the goal behind an initiative called “Joplin Reads Together.”

Sarah Turner-Hill, the adult programming coordinator with the Joplin Public Library, says it works by having as many people read a predetermined book as possible and then holding a huge book club-like event afterward.

“So we’ll announce our book selection January 31st and then in April is when the actual “Joplin Reads Together” will take place, we’ll have programs throughout the month, including like, book discussions and things like that,” said Sarah Turner-Hill, Library Adult Programming Coordinator.

Of course, we’ll let you know what book will be the subject of the activities.

Turner-Hill says community reads might be new to this area but they have taken place in many other cities across the country.