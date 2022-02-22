JOPLIN, Mo. — February is the month a lot of people associate with love.

And, a Joplin nonprofit would love some fundraising help.

Rapha International is asking for sponsorships for its “Kids Club” program. It was created to prevent vulnerable children from getting involved in the sex slave industry. Officials say, for $40 a month, a sponsored child will receive education, medical care, nutrition support, and a safe environment in which to play.

“We have seen children that have actually graduated from high school that are at the University now and are involved in teaching and you know we want these children to have a brighter future. We want them to be able to dream and thrive and they can do that through the generosity of their sponsors,” said Patty Fancher, Rapha International Prevention Director.

You can learn more about the fundraiser, as well as the nonprofit by following this link.