JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin city leader will be retiring from his post after more than 40 years with the city.

David Hertzberg, P.E., announced his retirement from Public Works Director for Joplin. He will retire on April 4th.

FILE photo of David Hertzberg

Hertzberg began his career with the City as a part-time employee at Joplin’s sign shop and has served in other roles before his current one for nearly 15 years. He was promoted to Assistant Director of Public Works in 1997, and then Director in 2004.

While in his role, Hertzberg oversaw and supervised projects dealing with transportation, road management, wastewater, solid waste removal, city facilities, and Joplin air service at the airport. His coordination with Public Works crews and emergency services immediately following the 2011 tornado was instrumental in providing relief and recovery for Joplin residents.

“David’s extensive background in Public Works has helped the City throughout major projects in multiple divisions that benefit our residents and economic development efforts,” said City Manager Nick Edwards. “His knowledge and experience have been a tremendous asset to this organization. I wish him well as he moves into this next phase of his life.”

“Public Works is a part of many different areas, and it affects people’s lives every day,” said Hertzberg.

“I will miss the relationships with all the friends and partners I worked with, along with the work to help the community. I want to thank God for the blessed journey I’ve had and am looking forward to where He leads me next.”