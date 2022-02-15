JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will be making some adjustments to their public transportation system.

For the Sunshine Lamp Trolley, operation hours for transit will change to 9 AM – 6 PM, Monday through Friday. MAPS service will operate four vans instead of their regular five during their regular hours from 6 AM – 5 PM, Mon. through Fri.

These changes will go into effect on Monday, February 28th.

“The City is adjusting this service to utilize the resources available, while still making the service available to our riders,” said Robert Lolley, Transit Coordinator.

The Sunshine Lamp Trolley drives on three routes: Red, Blue, and Green. However, riders also have the ability to schedule a “deviated” pick-up or drop-off at a location within 3/4-mile from the trolley route. These can be scheduled with at least a one-hour notice.