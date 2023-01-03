JOPLIN, Mo. — With the start of a new year, the “Joplin Public Library” is gathering usage data of their materials from the previous year.

There were more than 175,000 visitors to the facility in the last year.

The total number of items that were checked out, in one form or another, exceeded 400,000.

More than 3,700 new library cards were issued.

More than 41,000 wifi sessions were logged.

Other services provided at the building in 2022 include more than 900 meals served to area children, 124 vaccines given out, and 147 blood donors.