JOPLIN, Mo. — Imagine having the entire summer to read books on any kind of topic you want, and getting prizes for it.

That’s how the Joplin Public Library’s Summer Reading Program operates. That program is open to children, teens, and adults and is now underway.

Although you can chose to read books on any topic, this year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

“A full slate of events and activities and take home kits. We have special guest presenters coming to the library, so we have a lot going on this summer, a lot of fun stuff,” said Christina Matekel-Gibson, Children’s Librarian.

The Summer Reading Program goes through July 24th.