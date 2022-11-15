JOPLIN, Mo. — Nearly $6,000 in grant money from the “Missouri Secretary of State’s Office” will allow the “Joplin Public Library” to make some technical upgrades, specifically, the purchase of two more new early literacy computers.

Officials say they’re extremely popular with children.

The money will allow the library to replace older stations that no longer work properly.

“Very highly used, very loved. I think they’re, it’s loved and used by children because they’re fun. And then for parents or care givers — it’s kind of a safe place for their children to explore technology maybe for the first time,” said Christina Matekel-Gibson, Joplin Children’s Librarian.

Joplin isn’t the only community to benefit.

The “Barton County Library” in Lamar will use its money for equipment upgrades.

The “Nevada Public Library” will use the funds to address server and hardware issues.

And the “Barry-Lawrence Regional Library” in Monett will use its money to replace printers.