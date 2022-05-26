JOPLIN, Mo. — A new project will take a closer look at the arts in Joplin, and the economic impact it makes on the community.

Connect2Culture is taking part in the nationwide Arts and Economic Prosperity study. It gauges how arts and culture related events create jobs, support tax revenue, and boost tourism. Patrons at these events will be asked about a number of factors that support the local economy.

“So it’s more about you know, did you go out to a restaurant to eat before this performance? Did you buy a special outfit? Did you have to secure childcare or any parking fee/costs? It also asks where are they from. Are they from Joplin or are they from elsewhere,” said Emily Frankoski, Connect2Culture.

This is the second time the Joplin group is taking part in the study.

The last report from 2015 showed the arts sector generated $5.4 million for the Joplin economy.