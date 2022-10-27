JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us don’t have any idea of what it’s like to just barely get by. But several community members have a much better idea after an event they were part of today.

Until Thursday, Joplin Schools Superintendent Dr. Kerry Sachetta had no idea of what it was like to grow up an impoverished child. But he does now. That was his scenario as a participant in the OneJoplin poverty simulator.

“I did not have to experience things like that although I went to school with a lot of kids that did and it makes you think back about you know some of the friends you had at school and what they went through with their family situation,” said Dr. Sachetta.

80 community members from 50 different organizations participated in the event which simulated a month in the life of a person or family just trying to get by for just one month out of the year. Program participants were given an identity of a man, woman, or child living at or near the poverty level and were given a finite amount of money to try and make it all work.

For many, it was eye-opening to say the least.

“Their day-to-day and week-to-week and month-to-month is a lot more complicated and a lot more difficult than you might think or that for those of us who maybe take those things for granted, um their experience is vastly, vastly different,” said Rachel Heisten, Program Participant.

“‘Cause this helps our community leaders to have empathy and to remember that everyone’s experiences are unique and that it’s easy sometimes to judge from the outside of what we think someone should be doing or how they could change the outcome but it’s good to experience this real life to feel those frustrations,” said Nicole Brown, Executive Director, OneJoplin.

While they may have driven to the event in their own source of transportation, many participants didn’t have that luxury in the simulation.

“So something as simple as getting from point “A” to point “B”, getting to work, child care, just getting to and from the store,” said Heisten.

“One of the things I learned was that reinforced some of the things we’ve dealt with students and families and understanding their situations when things happen, but also the speed at which these things happen, life changes very quickly,” added Dr. Sachetta.