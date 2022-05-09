JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is looking to change its pension plan for police officers and firefighters.

During Monday night’s work session, the city presented the “Tier 1 Transition” to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System, also known as “LAGERs.” It’s a state retirement plan.

Both police and fire are on a city paid plan. If the transition were to be implemented in the future — tier one employees will have to retire. Then, if eligible, they’d be rehired and receive the same rank, pay, and benefit accruals.