JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents that make their utility payments online should be aware of an upcoming maintenance period which will temporarily halt transactions.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, the City of Joplin will not be able to accept any online utility bill payments due to upgrading the computer software of this system. The online utility payment option will be down until approximately 8 a.m. Monday, June 13.

Customers trying to make a payment will receive a screen message stating that the online bill paying service is not available. This upgrade does not affect online payments to the municipal court.

Work to upgrade the Finance Department’s payment software will be completed by the City’s Information Technology department.

Other payment options are available for citizens including the drop box on the west side of City Hall, 602 South Main Street, (checks or money orders only); mailing their payment to the City of Joplin, 602 South Main, Suite 300, Joplin, Mo., 64801; or paying in person at the Finance Department on the third floor of City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.