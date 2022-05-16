JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District has changed the way parents will pre-enroll students.

It will now all be done online through the District’s website. Officials say there are step by step instructions on how to enroll. The goal is to have all information in one place where it can be updated at anytime.

The process for kindergarten students is underway.

Officials say the system is much more efficient and will allow parents to be more connected to the school.

“And once the parents start that process, they will do a little pre-registration with some basic information. Then they’ll actually get an email, and then they’ll be able to fill out all of the things they’ve been used to doing by hand, with paper and pencil, they’ll be able to do that online now,” said Sarah Mwangi, Learning Services.

School officials are encouraging parents to get their kindergarten students enrolled before the end of the summer.

For more information on the enrollment process you can follow this link here.