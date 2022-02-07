JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city officials are putting the focus on compensation.

Tonight Joplin City Council reviewed its market study, which breaks down how the city stacks up by pay.

“The city updated its market study that we conducted last year following the 9% pay increase,” said Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager.

Monday night the Joplin City Council reviewed how it compares to five Missouri cities and two Arkansas cities.

“What we saw through the updated market survey results was that we made some positive grounds as the city’s leader in pay on average, but there’s still some work to do regionally as we try to be competitive and provide competitive pay rates,” said Edwards.

Last year Joplin established a compensation philosophy which requires the city to do a pay study every two years.

“So the blue numbers show where we are leading or meeting the targeted goal. The red numbers show where we are falling short. And so generally we are very competitive locally we are in fact leading in a lot of areas, but there is more work to do regionally to attract good talent throughout the region,” said Edwards.

The city is hoping to reach 90% of the market average for compensation.

“It’s gonna require continued action and continued investment. We are going to have to address pay annually, anticipate that pay is going to change annually in the private and public sector. In order to keep pace or gain ground we are going to have to continue to make investments,” said Edwards.

The city also plans on conducting an internal equity study.

They hope to have that study completed by June.