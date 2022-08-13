JOPLIN, Mo. — An area organization that helps adults learn how to read, write, and several other skills is under new management. Grace Clouse has been the Executive Director of Joplin N.A.L.A. or Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action for more than four years. But she’ll be leaving that post soon, to follow her husband to a new job in Springfield.

“Definitely the students, I’ve gotten to meet some incredible students here, I’ve gotten to know them, I feel like I’ve built friendships and relationships with both them and the volunteers and it’s been really great to get to know them. I’m going to miss them a lot whenever, when I leave,” said Clouse.

N.A.L.A. provides programs for reading, writing, math, and computer literacy, all free of charge as well as English As a Second Language.

Jessica Pommert, the new director, had been familiar with the organization prior to being selected as Clouse’s replacement.

“I have had the opportunity to be part of “Spell Ball” a few times through a family member, and I just absolutely love the mission and vision of N.A.L.A. that we are helping adult readers to develop to their full potential, what they can do in their life with literacy. And I just I love reading, I’m an avid reader myself and I love traveling the world through books,” said Pommert.

Pommert has plenty of experience when it comes to not-for-profits after having served as development director at Loving Grace.

“Knowing there are other’s in the community who do not have that same opportunity, who can’t travel the world through books, and can’t fill out a simple job application, I want to be part of the change in our community to help people to reach their full potential, the world, through literacy,” she added.

Pommert would love to start her tenure with N.A.L.A. with some more volunteers, as well as students.

One of N.A.L.A.’s biggest fundraisers is just around the corner. The N.A.L.A. Literacy Liftoff is taking place at MSSU on Thursday, September 8th. Featuring entertainment, tethered hot-air balloon rides, and food trucks.

Admission is free of charge.