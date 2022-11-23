KSNF/KODE — A father’s love knows no bounds — literally. What inspired the award-winning, beloved news anchor, Mike Olmstead to wear the flashy crimson OU suit jacket? His daughter, Mykala. She’s a sophomore and 2nd-year cheerleader on the OU co-ed cheer squad.

Mykala cheering for OU

Mike and his wife, Cynthia, pose with Mykala.

The daddy-daughter duo found the jacket at a Target in Owasso, Oklahoma, and decided it had the potential to make airtime. And make airtime it did.

Olmstead chose to wear the wild jacket on-air before the “Bedlam” — a historic rivalry football game between the Oklahoma University Sooners and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys. The Bedlam tradition has rivaled for over a century — since 1904 to be exact, and will soon be laid to rest in 2025 when the Sooners join the NCAA’s Southeastern Conference.