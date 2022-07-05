JOPLIN, Mo. — Five eyesores in the City of Joplin are getting revamped as part of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

Joplin City Council heard an update about the pilot project in an informal session this evening. It encourages reinvestment in challenging neighborhoods.

Contractors usually purchase the lot, demolish the delipidated home, and build a new one.

Four properties or lots were purchased by Schuber Mitchell and one was purchased by Street Properties.

“What the contractors try to do is pick a design that fits in the neighborhood so it fits well with the existing homes and conditions in the area,” said Troy Bolander, Director of Planning and Development, “We just hope people look at these neighborhoods that have lacked reinvestment in the past and encourage contractors to reinvest in these neighborhoods and hopefully create excitement in these downtown neighborhoods.”

The contractors will receive $20,000-$40,000 in incentives once the home is finished.