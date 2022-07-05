JOPLIN, Mo — Joplin city leaders are trying to determine the best way to spend nearly $14 million of ARPA funding.

Council members heard a presentation tonight from a consulting firm involving a long list of projects. More than 100 in fact.

By the end of this week, they’ll fill out a survey ranking the projects and then, evaluate which ones should be done first.

“Funding that’s been made available to us has deadlines. They need to be expended by december 2026. It seems like a long time away but there’s a lot of planning that goes into projects, so we need to get started sooner rather than later,” said Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager.

During the July 18th council meeting, council members will review the projects, find out how they scored, and decide what to do next.